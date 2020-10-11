Workers in WVa’s second-largest city get $1,000 allowance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — All city employees in Huntington, West Virginia, will receive a $1,000 supplemental uniform and cleaning allowance, officials said.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and City Council Chairman Mark Bates announced Thursday that the payment is a reimbursement for added expenses employees have incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 325 employees in the state’s second-largest city will receive the payment, according to a statement released by the city. The payments will come from the city’s general fund.

Williams and City Council members will not receive the payments.

“I am extremely proud of our employees’ efforts this year,” Williams said. “They have families who depend on them, and the strain of schools closing, businesses closing, churches making adjustments and family routines being disrupted have placed an enormous burden on their lives.

About 285 Huntington employees received a $900 supplemental allowance in May for continuing to interact with the public during the pandemic.

