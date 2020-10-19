Wildwater Express hosts ‘haunted car wash’ in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – For just $20, you can get a good scare in while checking an errand off your to-do list at a ‘haunted car wash’ in Fayetteville.

This October starting on the 23rd, Wildwater Express Car Wash will transform their parking lot and car wash into a tunnel of terror packed with frightening characters. The haunted car wash will go from 8 to 10 pm.

“They can expect to see live characters, it’s going to be more than just going through the car wash. They will have a experience from the time they get on the parking lot, all the way through and to the time the leave,” Car Wash Manager Chuck Lester said.

Wildwater Express is located at 77 Hinkle Road in Fayetteville.