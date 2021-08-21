Whistlepigs win Appy League’s Patriot Award

WOAY – The Appalachian League announced its 2021 executive honors on Friday, with the Princeton Whistlepigs being named the recipient of the league’s Patriot Award.

The award goes to “the club for outstanding support and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.” Princeton – whose general manager, Danny Shingleton, is a retired Navy chief – hosted a Veteran’s Recognition Day on July 4th, and raised over $1,000 dollars for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Among the additional honors announced Friday: Greeneville’s Kat Foster was named Executive of the Year, while the Kingsport Axmen was named Organization of the Year

Related