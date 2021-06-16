Whistlepigs rally to defeat Ridge Runners, 9-6

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The newest chapter of the Appalachian League’s Mercer County rivalry began Tuesday, with the summer’s first meeting of the Princeton Whistlepigs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

The visiting Ridge Runners took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, thanks in part to a three-run home run from Ben Harris. However, the Whistlepigs rallied from two four-run deficits with four in the sixth inning, followed by three in the eighth to win 9-6.

This series continues Wednesday at Hunnicutt Field. Bluefield’s next home games are Thursday & Friday against Danville.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners dropped a close contest at Chillicothe 2-1. The Miners return to Beckley Thursday against Johnstown.

