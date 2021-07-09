West Virginia University offers vaccine sweepstakes for students who have confirmed their vaccinations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University is holding its own vaccine lottery for students who have confirmed they’ve been vaccinated.

The university wants students to confirm their vaccine status so they can get to work on reopening the campus. As an incentive, they’re giving away various prizes each week in a raffle to students who have confirmed their vaccination.

According to April Kaull with university relations, students at all three campuses, including WVU Tech, are eligible.

“The more of our students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated, the more things we’ll be able to do as a campus community,” Kaull said.

So far only one-in-three students have confirmed their vaccination status, but the university is hopeful that more students will confirm in the future.

