West Virginia Tourism Office Releases Third Fall Foliage Report

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Fall colors are spreading from the eastern mountains to the north-central regions of the state this weekend as the West Virginia Tourism Office releases its autumn forecast to help travelers enjoy peak leaf season.

The forecast, prepared with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Forestry, is the third in a series of fall foliage updates the Tourism Office will release over the next few weeks. Reports will include the percentage of color change across the state and suggested travel routes through peak areas.

“Fall color is popping up all over the state,” said West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “While some of our higher elevations have peaked, there are still several weeks’ worth of leaf peeping ahead in southern West Virginia and the panhandles.”

Travelers are encouraged to share their favorite fall photos using #AlmostHeaven to help populate the Tourism Office’s live leaf map—available at WVtourism.com/fall.

“There are several areas of our state that still need those iconic fall photos added to the map,” said Ruby. “The live leaf map is to help travelers plan their future fall getaway or bring those along for a virtual journey through fall color, so I encourage all West Virginia fans to post your favorite fall photos of Almost Heaven.”

Travelers visiting West Virginia to see fall color are encouraged to check the status of individual businesses before taking a trip. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect and visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling the state.

To access the foliage forecast and fall travel inspiration, visit WVtourism.com/fall.

Fall Foliage Update

For the best views this weekend, seek out areas in north-central and eastern West Virginia, where color is between 75% and 100%, with some of the highest elevations just past peak. Warm hues are saturating the hills of Randolph County along Cheat Mountain west toward Kumbrabow State Forest and the Swiss mountain village of Helvetia, and in Webster County from Williams River in the south to Holly River State Park in the north.

Featured Country Road: W.Va. 310 in Marion County

Pops of yellow and red are beginning to show along W.Va. Route 310 from Grafton to Fairmont, making this a great weekend to get out and enjoy a scenic drive. Points of interest along this country road include Tygart Lake State Park, where you can see fall colors surrounding the 10-mile-long lake.

Head north on 310, stopping at Valley Falls State Park for a hike by the rippling waters of the Tygart Valley River. Then wrap up your leaf-peeping excursion in the city of Fairmont with a hearty Italian meal, a decadent dessert, or some history hunting.

As you travel down these fall-lined country roads, post and share photos using #AlmostHeaven. To read more about this featured road trip click here.

For fall photos along this road trip, click here.

