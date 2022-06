MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – The calendar may have just turned to summer, but there is already reason to start looking forward to winter.

The matchups have been decided for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge. On Saturday, Jan. 28, each Big 12 member will face a team from the SEC.

West Virginia’s opponent is Auburn. That game will be at the WVU Coliseum. Game time will be announced later this year.

