West Virginia Lottery wins Batchy award for 2021 Holiday commercial

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Lottery claimed a “Batchy Award” from the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

In partnership with The Manhattan Group advertising agency, WV Lottery earned a special category, a Television Campaign Under $25,000, for their 2021 “Be a Little Elf-ish” animated holiday spot.

The award is the first Batchy honor for the WV Lottery since 2019 for its Fiscal Year 2018 Progress Report.

The NASPL Batchy honors the memory of the organization’s first president Ralph Batch, by recognizing lottery advertising, achieving the level of excellence Batch upheld throughout his entire career.

