West Virginia kicks off gauntlet with win over #23 Kansas

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Saturday, West Virginia men’s basketball began a stretch of seven games in a row against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

So far, they’re one-for-one.

The Mountaineers outlasted Kansas 91-79, improving to 13-5 on the season.

Deuce McBride continued his dazzling season with a career-high 29 points. He shot 4 for 5 from three-point range and 9 for 9 from the line.

West Virginia entered halftime with a 10-point lead, but Kansas evaporated the deficit quickly thanks to a sizzling run to open the second half.

The game remained close until the Mountaineers seized a 10-point lead with 3:35 to go. From there, the team cruised to victory thanks to lights-out shooting from the line.

West Virginia’s gauntlet continues, as take on No. 13 Texas Tech on Tuesday.