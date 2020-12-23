West Virginia falls to 7-2 with loss at Kansas

WOAY – No. 7 West Virginia led No. 3 Kansas by one point at halftime, but the Jayhawks used a late second-half surge to win 79-65. Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins remains winless in Lawrence.

West Virginia trailed 49-47 with 14:33 to go in the game. But the Jayhawks went on a 30-18 run from there to close the game, ending any hopes of a Mountaineers’ upset.

Kansas made 16 threes, the most allowed by West Virginia in a game in school history. The Mountaineers’ big men struggled to get going, as Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe combined for just 11 points.

Sean McNeill was West Virginia’s biggest bright spot, shooting 6 for 10 from deep and scoring a team-high 24.

Since their game against Buffalo on December 29th was called off for COVID-19 reasons, West Virginia does not play again until January 2nd, when they face Oklahoma.