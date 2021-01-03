West Virginia falls short of comeback attempt against Oklahoma

WOAY – Despite trailing by 18 at halftime, the Mountaineers nearly came back to beat Oklahoma. However, the Sooners ultimately prevailed, winning 75-71.

After managing just 20 points in the first half, West Virginia’s offense came alive, starting the second half on a 20-7 run.

Taz Sherman scored 19 in the second half, after starting the game 0-5 from the field. Jalen Bridges also had 19 points.

While West Virginia’s offense heated up, so did Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson. The North Texas-transfer made 8 threes, scoring a game-high 29 points.

With 5:08 remaining, Bridges made a three-pointer to even the score at 60. Soon after, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves made a jump shot to seize back the lead. The Sooners would never relinquish it again, making two threes in the final four minutes to extend their advantage.

The Mountaineers now fall to 8-3 on the season. They’ll be looking to replicate their hot second half against Oklahoma State on Monday. That game tips off at 9:00 pm on ESPN 2.