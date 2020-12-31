West Virginia embracing spoiler role against Army

WOAY – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown understands that most of the country will be rooting for Army when the Mountaineers face them in the Liberty Bowl at 4:00 pm on Thursday.

He doesn’t seem to mind one bit.

“It’s going to be a fun afternoon,” said Brown in a press conference on Sunday. “We’re looking forward to finishing the season down in Memphis.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. West Virginia is 0-2 all-time in the Liberty Bowl.

The team will also be searching for its first win away from home this season.