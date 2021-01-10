West Virginia drops heartbreaker to Texas

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Saturday afternoon, No. 4 Texas defeated No. 14 West Virginia 72-70, thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer by Andrew Jones with two seconds remaining.

With one minute remaining in the game, Derek Culver had a chance to extend West Virginia’s lead to 4 points. But he missed a free-throw attempt leading to a Texas fast break score.

Now leading 70-69, the Mountaineers had yet another chance to ice the game. With 10 seconds left, Emmitt Matthews was fouled driving to the rim. However, he missed both of his shots from the stripe.

That set up a go-ahead opportunity for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey drove to the rim and kicked the ball out to a wide-open Jones, who drained the game-winning dagger.

Culver finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. However, he made just two of six of his attempts from the stripe.

With the gut-wrenching loss, West Virginia falls to 2-3 in conference play this season.