West Virginia Department of Agriculture announces return of Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The state’s Department of Agriculture announced that vouchers from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will be available starting August 2. County senior citizen centers will receive vouchers distributed to eligible seniors. To qualify for the voucher, individuals must be over 60 and meet specific financial requirements.

The SFMNP program was delayed last year due to the department’s inability to secure a banking contract. WVDA almost faced a similar issue this year amid supply chain issues. However, the department was able to work with federal partners to secure a contract to ensure the program’s success.

SFMNP Vouchers will be sent to county senior centers in all 55 counties of West Virginia by the WVDA. Vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs from participating farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

“SFMNP is important to the health of our at-risk senior citizens, as well as the farmers who provide the produce. This program is part of our plan to grow our local food systems and build resiliency within them,” states Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

For more information, contact Crescent Gallagher via email at cgallagher@wvda.us.

