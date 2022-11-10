West Virginia couple sentenced in submarine secrets case

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Court officials have sentenced a Navy engineer and his wife to lengthy prison terms following their plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines.

A West Virginia federal court sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to over 19 years in prison. His wife, Dianne Toebbe, received a 22-year sentence after the judge disclosed that Diana Toebbe attempted to send her husband two letters from jail.

Prosecutors allege Jonathan Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and sold details about submarines.

The person he thought was a foreign government representative was an undercover FBI agent. Additionally, his wife admitted to acting as a lookout.

