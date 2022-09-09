West Virginia Chamber of Commerce announces new Board of Directors Chair

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce membership elected its Chair of the Board of Directors Annual Membership Meeting in August 2023. The Chamber selected Susan Lavenski, CEO of Charles Ryan Associates, as Chair at the 86th Annual Meeting on August 31 and elected Maribeth Anderson, Director of Government Relations at Antero Resources Corporation, as vice-chair.

Lavenski is the second woman in West Virginia Chamber history to serve in the Chair role. She will succeed Steven Robey, Partner at Baker Tilly US, LLP.

The Board of Directors elected an additional seven new members for the first time, including John Farris, Vice President & General Manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia; Rebecca Polan, CEO of REO Processing; Ben Gerber, CEO of Peak Health; Patrick O’Malley, Regional President of Truist; Kevin Yingling, President & CEO of Mountain Health Network; Don Rigby, past Executive Director of the Regional Economic Development Partnership; and Jeremy Hall, Regional CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

