WEST VIRGINIA BOARD OF EDUCATION VOTES TO CLOSE SCHOOLS

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Board of Education has approved the closure of eight schools across the state.

Three of the schools are located in McDowell County. They include Fall River, Kimball and Welch Elementary Schools. Board members say the schools will be consolidated into one school.

The other closures include Cedar Grove Middle School in Kanawha County, Buffalo Elementary in Wayne County and three schools in Mineral County.

Local school boards in each county have already approved the closures, but they will not become finalized until funding is approved.

