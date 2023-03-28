Weekend Front Promises Fresh Blast of Gusty Winds

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The blue skies late this afternoon will give way to cloud cover this evening. Low pressure careening across the far southern Mid-Atlantic will trigger a few sprinkles late this evening followed by late clearing skies. Unfortunately, the clouds will likely keep many in our area from seeing the Planetary Alignment after sunset.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dominated by high pressure and afternoon temperatures in the 50s. A dynamic cold front will produce a round of dangerous severe weather in the Mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday that will likely grab the national spotlight. Southern West Virginia will see occasional late day showers and a southerly breeze at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

As the front careens across Route 19 on Saturday, another major wind event will unfold. Similar to last Saturday, a round of gusty showers is expected at or before daybreak. Then, a very strong pressure gradient will unleash powerful gusts 40-50 mph between 2-6 p.m. Isolated wind damage and scattered power outages are expected. Wind Advisories will likely be posted late Friday ahead of the system. High Wind Warnings are possible for the spine of the Alleghenies north of Marlinton.

Historically, in the first ten days of April, we have our strongest winds around 4 p.m., and the Saturday system will likely be no exception to that rule.

High pressure quickly returns with a fantastic conclusion to the weekend and light wind. As a strong ridge builds in the East early next week, southern West Virginia can look forward to near-record warmth!

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest 7-Day StormWatch 4 Forecast:

