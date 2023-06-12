Weather Update: Sputtering Warming Trend This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A cold front has pushed east of southern West Virginia and more sunshine will emerge closer to sunset. A cool pattern is in store most of this week.

A second low pressure across the Upper Mississippi Valley will foster showers in our region as it pushes into the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

This will be followed by dry weather until late in the weekend (yet again) when another system brings rain back to the region. While temperatures will warm ahead of each system this week, we are only expecting highs to reach NEAR AVERAGE early this weekend ahead of Sunday’s storm system.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

