Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The first week in May has trended cooler than average and there is no sign of hot weather on the horizon.

Bright sunshine today will lead to patchy fog by daybreak Thursday. We have one more dry day before rain returns Friday afternoon.

The upcoming pattern favors only transient blasts of above-average temperatures.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest 7-Day Forecast:

