Weather Update: Soggy, Colder Stretch Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Following a dry month, Mother Nature promises significant changes that will eradicate the recent rainfall departures and turn the clock back to early spring with our temperatures.

Rain will overspread the region this evening, making for a soggy evening commute. The heaviest rain will fall between 11 p.m. today and 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. There will be a void in the rain during the late morning to mid-afternoon on Friday. Then, occasional showers and even a few thunderstorms with briefly heavy rain will track across Route 19 and I-64.

Saturday will start dry and cloudy but end with sunshine. A southern tracking storm then promises a final round of rain on Sunday with a turn to much colder weather early next week.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the details on rain and snow amounts, timing, how the upcoming pattern will alter the latest drought conditions, flooding potential and temperatures the next 7 days in these two videos:

