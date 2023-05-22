Weather Update: Smooth Sailing Until Memorial Day Weekend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will govern the weather this week, keeping the weather dry.

A dry cold front will approach and trigger a breezy wind on Tuesday. In its wake, slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Low pressure producing showers and storms in Florida this week will push north and interact with another low pressure that will push into the Tennessee Valley. Ultimately, Subtropical Storm Arlene will develop from this interaction.

Southern West Virginia can expect occasional showers Saturday and likely more showers Sunday and Memorial Day. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25″ along Route 19 to up to 0.50-0.75″ along Route 219.

Holiday travel: Soggy travel on Friday will be confined to the Carolina coast to the Delmarva Peninsula. Rain will overspread the remainder of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday. The coastal Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic coast will see 1.0-1.5″ of rain.

Subtropical Storm Arlene impacts: The rain will alleviate the abnormally dry spots in the Carolinas. The occasional downpours will produce very localized flash flooding in the Carolinas and choppy waves. No high wind damage, storm surge flooding or beach erosion is expected.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest forecast:

