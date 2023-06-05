Weather Update: Smoky Skies With a Midweek Front In The Mix

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Notice the milky skies today and wonder what’s going on? There are no nearby weather systems to dim the sunshine and humidity is low, so the sun should be shining brightly!

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill explains the hazy skies and how much longer they will stay milky white:

Canadian wildfire smoke from Quebec where a number of brush fires are burning thanks to the recent dry snap are being picked up by the jet stream and transported south into our region.

Besides the smoke, high pressure will provide dry weather through Tuesday. A cold front is likely to trigger showers Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather and flooding will not occur. Then, a stretch of cooler and dry weather will resume followed by a considerable warm up just in time for the weekend.

Check out Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

Related