Weather Update: Signs of Rain Ahead; Combating Low Humidity

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Find yourself with chapped lips this week? Blame it on the weather.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest 7-Day Forecast and remedies to successfully get through the next few weeks before the green-up really takes shape here in southern West Virginia:

Use chapstick, apply hand moisture after washing your hands, use a humidifier overnight, especially if you have a nagging cough or suffer from nosebleeds during dry times. Apply sunblock because the sun’s power is strong and a burn can happen in 20 minutes. Also, drink plenty of water.

Temperatures will continue to warm this week and rain returns Friday from a southern low pressure, perhaps a few drips on Saturday and then a frontal system will bring a second round of rain on Sunday. This will be followed by a brief cool spell.

