Weather Update: Severe Storms, Rain, Then Cooler and Dry

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Showers and storms with heavy rain and gusty winds (severe threat is south of I-64) will rocket through this evening.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s Latest Forecast:

Below is the timeline of what to expect:

NOW-6 p.m.: Showers and storms will move into southern West Virginia, but stay south and west of the Route 19 corridor for the time being. Isolated damaging winds are expected in southern Wyoming to Mercer and McDowell County and Tazewell County, Va., after 5:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. south of I-64.

6:00-8:30 p.m.: Heavy rain and storms will push through the ENTIRE region (Summersville to Bluefield and east to Greenbrier County). The gusty wind potential will remain south of I-64 (southern Wyoming to McDowell, Mercer and Tazewell County). Heavy rain will trigger flooding in poor drainage areas across the board, but smaller creeks and streams are not expected to spill onto adjacent roadways.

8:30-10 p.m.: Storms move east and lingering light rain showers remain.

10-11 p.m.: Rain ends and the wind shifts to the northwest with less humid air returning.

Canadian high pressure will ensure dry weather Wednesday through Friday with cool night time lows (staying above freezing, so no frost concern) and near average daytime highs.

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s 7-Day Forecast:

