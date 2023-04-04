Weather Update: Record Warmth Followed by Seasonal Trend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Tuesday offered a summer preview with bright sunshine and the pattern has set the stage for record heat on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

Check out the record highs in jeopardy for Wednesday:

Between 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a few thunderstorms that pop up and then diminish 20 minutes later, so remember that “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”

Thursday will start out quite warm and humid but a cold front will come through between 1-3 p.m. with showers, a thunder rumble and a noticeable cool down. The front will keep rain showers around through 9-11 a.m. Friday. Flash flooding is not expected, but yes, there will be ponding of water where it normally collects in poor drainage areas and ditches.

Any Easter weekend plans? Mother Nature will cooperate 100% with bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures! Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the 7-Day StormWatch 4 forecast below:

Related