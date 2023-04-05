Weather Update: Record Heat, Evening Storms, Cooler Trend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Beckley shattered its former record high for April 5 of 79 degrees, reaching 83 degrees today. Lewisburg and Bluefield stayed just under their record highs for the day.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

A few thunderstorms will billow up east of Route 19 today between 7-9 p.m., and then move east of our region into the Shenandoah Valley. “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”

The sky will partially clear to see the near full moon later this evening, but don’t expect full clear skies thanks to the blow-off clouds from the Ohio Valley storms.

Thursday will begin with lots of cloud cover. Occasional rain showers are expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. before a cold front brings a wind shift and a 15 degree temperature drop after starting out in the upper 60s.

Thursday evening baseball games will be dry, but MUCH cooler than earlier in the day.

The front will linger south of our region Friday and Saturday, so the clouds will never fully clear out until Eastern Sunday. Additionally, there will be early sprinkles Friday and a few sprinkles on Saturday. Steadier rain is expected in Tazewell County on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest 7-Day Outlook:

