Weather Update: Rain, Storm Risk Tuesday, Then Cooler Pattern Emerges

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The Monday system has pushed out of southern West Virginia and the next low pressure in the Mississippi Valley will bring rain and even a few storms back into the region Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s Latest Forecast:

The sky will clear just enough late tonight for patchy fog to develop between the mountain ridges and in the river valleys.

Below is a timeline of expectations for Tuesday’s weather trouble:

Sunrise to Noon: Patchy fog (mainly east of Route 19) clears and additional clouds filter in.

Noon-4:30 p.m.: One round of showers pushes through early in the afternoon, but flooding and severe storms are not a risk.

4:30-8:30 p.m.: The best upper support arrives ahead of a cold front.

North of I-64: Flash flooding will occur on roadways that don’t drain well. Smaller creeks and streams will see rapid rises, but are not expected to overflow their banks. Power outages are not expected.

South of I-64: A couple of thunderstorms will produce wind gusts of 40-45 mph, perhaps up to 50 mph in Tazewell County. Isolated power outages likely. The best risk for true severe thunderstorms (wind gusts>57 mph) is across eastern Kentucky and Tennessee and western North Carolina.

8:30-10 p.m.: Showers and storms settle southeast of our region and the front pushes through with a wind shift and slightly cooler and less humid conditions.

10 p.m. to Midnight: Clouds will begin to slowly clear and a Northwest breeze at 10 mph will usher in a noticeable air mass change towards drier, more tolerable humidity.

Wednesday through Friday will bring pleasant and dry weather before the next front triggers showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Related