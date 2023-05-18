Weather Update: Quiet Streak Until Saturday

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The StormWatch 4 Team enjoyed the sunny afternoon at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center! The trends support dry weather through Friday.

The latest drought monitor shows a positive sign for our region. The recent rain has eliminated the abnormally dry spots in the last week.

High pressure will bring comfortable weather through Friday. A few showers will move through between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon followed by a dry stretch from Sunday through midweek.

Here is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

