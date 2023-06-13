Weather Update: No Sign of Sustainable Heat

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Low pressure careening into the Ohio Valley will be responsible for occasional light showers on Wednesday. The Eastern trough will ensure temperatures stay below average through Friday.

Expect the car, driveway and your neighborhood street to be wet when you wake up on Friday. A warming trend will get underway this weekend and we expect an outdoor barbecue or pool party on Father’s Day to be dry and warm!

A pattern change early next week will draw an easterly wind from high pressure off the Northeast coast while low pressure slides just south of our region. This pattern is indicative of a soggy, cool stretch of weather Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, if your vacation plans take you to the southern Mid-Atlantic to Carolina beaches, it will be reminiscent of Memorial Day weekend (rain, chilly and breezy) with less intense wind.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s Latest Forecast:

