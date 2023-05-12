Weather Update: Much Needed Rain on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The current dry spell is ending this weekend as a dual-low pressure system will bring rain.

While rainfall (and early month snow in Pocahontas County) is trending above average along Route 219, the I-64 corridor and south has been dry.

Low pressure approaching from Kentucky will bring the first round of rain with embedded thunder tonight into early Saturday. Mother’s Day will be dry as transient high pressure returns. A cold front will then bring more rain overnight Sunday into early Monday. The upcoming soggy pattern will likely lessen the coverage of the abnormally dry spots in southern West Virginia by early next week.

A cooler but seasonable pattern is expected most of next week.

Here’s Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

