Weather Update: May Goes Down as a Cool Month; Transient Warm Blast on The Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will allow sunshine and slowly warming temperatures this week. A change will unfold over the weekend.

A cold front with roots in New England (known as a “backdoor” cold front) will push into southern West Virginia with a threat for a shower or thunderstorm, starting first in Pocahontas County and then later Bluefield and Tazewell County last. The timing for any rain would be after 6 p.m. Saturday and prior to Noon on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will unfold following the frontal passage late this weekend into the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

