Weather Update: Flooding Hits Mercer, Tazewell Counties

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Persistent heavy rain has triggered flash flooding in Bluefield (Mercer County), McDowell and Tazewell County. Flash flooding is expected through at least 3 p.m. today.

Braden Petry’s latest forecast:

Braden’s Memorial Day Forecast – YouTube

Here are the details and timeline:

2.5-3.5″ of rain has triggered flooding in Mercer, Tazewell and McDowell County.

Bluestone River at Falls Mills has reached 10.37 feet, exceeding the previous record crest of 8.6 feet during the 1996 flooding in January. Major flooding will occur this afternoon as the river likely reaches 11 feet.

Rain will taper to isolated showers this afternoon and end between 7-9 p.m.

Rain is expected for the remainder of the region through the afternoon before ending. Isolated flash flooding could occur, best chance south of I-64 and I-77.

