Weather Update: Early and Late Weekend Rough Patches

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Low pressure moving along the Appalachian spine will generate early weekend showers and thunder rumbles while a Rockies system promises late weekend showers.

The radar will fill in this evening with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Evening baseball and softball games will likely see a brief interruption, but we won’t see rain the entire evening. There will be sufficient dry breaks between the showers.

The low pressure to our south (seen in the image below) is the culprit for the evening rain but promises to move northeast of our region for Saturday. After a morning shower on Saturday, one or two additional showers will develop between 1-5 p.m., but only 40% of you will see rain, with a shower lasting 15-25 minutes. There will be sunny breaks in between showers and the day will NOT be a washout.

A separate system producing Rockies snow will move into the Plains early this weekend and then send a cold front across southern West Virginia between 7-10 p.m. on Sunday. The dry window will be after 9 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Expect locally heavy rain in showers late afternoon to the evening on Sunday.

Much cooler temperatures will have you turning on the heater Sunday night into Tuesday before a moderation in temperatures occurs. The high elevations along Route 219 will see snow showers with less than an inch accumulation.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

