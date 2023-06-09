Weather Update: Dry Start, Then Late Weekend Rain Arrives

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will foster dry weather through 8 p.m. Sunday, then rain is expected. The prevailing wind will also shift and allow the Canadian wildfire smoke to migrate north of our region.

Occasional showers and a rumble or two of thunder are expected after 8 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning before the front clears our area. A gentle northwest breeze in its wake and increasing sunshine will make for a pleasant Monday afternoon.

Rain amounts expected:

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest 7-Day Forecast:

