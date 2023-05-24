Weather Update: Dry Pattern Ends This Weekend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will keep the weather dry through Saturday. A cold front will knock down the temperatures a few degrees late this week.

Low pressure in the Southeast will develop further along the Carolina coast this weekend. Whether it becomes a subtropical storm or not, it will bring rain and choppy waters to the Carolina coast.

Rain amounts will be much lighter in southern West Virginia this weekend and the rain will be quite intermittent. Outdoor plans will go on without a hitch, just keep an umbrella nearby for those light showers. The heaviest rain will be east of I-81 in southern Virginia.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

