Weather Update: Cooler, Soggy Pattern Change Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Today marks the fourth straight day of sunshine in southern West Virginia and we’re going for Day 5 on Thursday!

A few brush fires were noted today in western Raleigh and Boone County. Keep in mind the relative humidity is lowest between 1-5 p.m. and combined with the warm temperatures, fire danger remains high today and once again Thursday with a persistent weather pattern in place despite lack of a Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning.

Low pressure along the Gulf Coast will get pushed north by a trough heading into the Plains on Friday. We will see showers in the afternoon before the low pressure pushes east of I-81. Saturday will likely be dry and then the dynamic frontal system arrives Sunday afternoon with heavier downpours and a threat for thunder.

The flash flood risk is medium (Sunday) to account for significant ponding of water on the roadways from nearby runoff (since the ground has been dry lately). Streams and creeks will likely not overflow onto adjacent roadways; they will likely remain intact.

A cooler temperature regime is expected early next week a dip in the jet stream gets centered over the Eastern U.S.

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest 7-Day Forecast:

