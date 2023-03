Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The drips and drabs will end between 6-9 p.m. as a cold front brings a rather sharp drop in temperatures.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and brisk but the coldest temperatures and wind chills will occur early Sunday. Wind Chill Advisories will likely be initiated for Route 219 north of Marlinton.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has your latest 7-Day Forecast below:

Related