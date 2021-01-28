Weather conditions impact vaccination distribution event

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Weather conditions earlier in the day cause delays at Thursday’s vaccine distribution event in Greenbrier County.

Snow and icy roads made it difficult for both volunteers and patients to make it at their scheduled times. The Greenbrier County Health Department adjusted to the conditions in order to administer its vaccines.

“If anyone was not able to make it because of the roads today, make sure that you call the Health Department this evening or first thing in the morning,” said Greenbrier County Health Officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison. “We don’t want anybody out on the roads if they’re unsafe, but we also want to make sure that we’re getting those people vaccinated. The problem is that we’re on a timeline too with the vaccines.”

For more information on appointments or rescheduling’s, contact the Greenbrier County Health Department.