Warming Center coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley will launch a Warming Center in Beckley for those who need shelter to stay warm and safe during cold weather events.

The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Soldier’s Memorial Theatre building, located at 200 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV. The Warming Center facility will be available when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. With weather predictions forecasting below freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday nights, the 19th, and 20th, of February, the Warming Center will be open if the temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.

The Beckley Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 p.m. on the nights at or below 15 degrees and stay open overnight until 8:00 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree mark, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 p.m.

The collaborative is asking for volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal to schedule training and available shifts. Trena can be reached at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org The shifts are 8:00 p.m. – midnight, midnight – 4:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. on the designated nights that the Warming Center is open.

Residents should also know that in addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive. They provide shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.