Warm Pattern, Then Thunderstorms, Rain and Cooler Temps

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure anchored off the coast will ensure a big temperature rebound this week.

Sunshine will be limited through early Tuesday afternoon thanks to an approaching warm front. Once it slides to our north, temperatures will warm nicely!

The following record highs for Wednesday will be challenged! Beckley:79 degrees set in 1985, Bluefield: 81 degrees set in 2010. Oak Hill’s record of 83 degrees is safe.

These readings will be reached by 3:30-4 p.m., before scattered thunderstorms develop across the hills. These storms will be short-fused, lasting 20 minutes and then dissipating at any one location, but remember, when you hear thunder roar, “Go Indoors.” Severe weather is not expected.

A cold front that will make national headlines on Tuesday with a fresh round of severe weather in the Mississippi Valley will push into southern West Virginia on Thursday morning. However, it will become an anafront, with the wind switching to the northwest and drawing in the cooler air before the rain arrives. Severe weather is not expected.

Therefore, going forward from Wednesday, here’s the breakdown.

The thunderstorms will dissipate around sunset on Wednesday and then skies will partially clear for the overnight. The wind will switch to the northwest between 10 a.m. and Noon Thursday and then occasional showers are expected through the afternoon. A cooler, more refreshing trend is then expected Friday through the weekend thanks to Canadian high pressure returning.

