TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY)0 At 1:05 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 14), Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 61 (Gratton Rd.) approximately 1.5 miles east of Route 19 Business.

A 2011 Suzuki Equator pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The driver, Michael S. Melvin, 44, of Tazewell, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.