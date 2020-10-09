VP Debate: Dem. party chair shares what voters need to consider

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Last week, we met with a local Republican Party chairman to talk about key takeaways from the presidential debate. After last night’s vice presidential debate, we caught up with a Democratic Party chair to see what voters should consider before voting.

Wednesday night was a much calmer debate than Americans saw between the presidential candidates last week, but Kamala Harris and Mike Pence still butt heads. The hot topic of the night was coronavirus response. Summers County Democratic Party Chair Cleo Matthews says it’s important to think about what another four years of the Trump Administration mean amid a pandemic.

“The Trump Administration is going to the Supreme Court to do away with what is known as Obamacare,” said Matthews. “All these people with pre-existing conditions are really at risk. Look at how many people have lost their healthcare because they lost their jobs because the economy is the way it is.”

You can find President Trump’s campaign platform, including his stance on health care, here.

Not only looking at policies, Matthews says Harris put on a great example for women to follow when it comes to standing their ground.

“She told [Pence,] ‘I’m speaking,’ and ‘I will not be lectured by you.’ Being a woman, we women have to assert ourselves when we are involved in these sorts of endeavors and she did that, so I was very happy about that.”

When asked what voters need to remember at the polls next month, Matthews had this to share.

“Can [the candidate] really make your life better? Are they going to try to make your life better or is it a power thing? This is a very important election. Get out and vote and vote early so that there’s no question about your ballot.”