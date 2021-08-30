Virtual students begin fall semester in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County students don’t return to the classroom for another week, but virtual students are getting a head start.

Virtual students officially began the semester today, Aug. 30, using the program called Proximity Learning. The virtual option remains as a means for parents to keep their children out of school while the pandemic continues.

Students will still get personal instruction from teachers and recordings are available anytime a student should miss class.

Students return to the classroom for in-person learning on Sept. 7.

Related