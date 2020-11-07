Vendors hold fundraiser for local teen battling cancer

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Vendors in Beckley set up a fundraiser for a local teen battling cancer.

Emily Perkins was diagnosed with leukemia last year and since then the community has come out multiple times to support her and her family. And this Saturday, 17 different vendors set up in the Beckley Plaza Mall and donated their proceeds to the Perkins family.

One of the organizers of the fundraiser, Faye Gray, said it was amazing seeing the continued support from the community.

“This young lady needs it. She’s in JROTC through her high school and she’s also a junior firefighter, so she’s been very involved with the community. This young lady needs everybody’s support,” Gray said.

Anyone looking to support the Perkins family can donate to their Go Fund Me page online.