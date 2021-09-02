Vaccination Sweepstakes Winners

UPDATE 9/2/21 @ 6:36 Governor Jim Justice provided a life-changing opportunity to two West Virginia students today when he and Babydog surprised them at their schools and revealed that they had each won a full ride college scholarship through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

First, the Governor visited George Washington High School in Kanawha County, where he announced that Keira Smith of South Charleston had been drawn as one of this week’s scholarship winners.

Later in the afternoon, the Governor made his way to Princeton Middle School in Mercer County, where he announced that Jeremiah Harding of Princeton had also been drawn as one of this week’s scholarship winners.

Both students were joined by their parents, principals, classmates, county superintendents, and other county education leaders for the presentation ceremonies.

Smith’s and Harding’s prize of a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books. The prize is valued at over $100,000.

Smith and Harding were among five college scholarship winners this week. Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington also were drawn as scholarship winners through the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.

Earlier today, Gov. Justice also surprised Beth Eaves of Branchland in Lincoln County with the keys to a 2021 BMW M240i coupe and Matthew Hill of Huntington with the keys to a Bennington pontoon boat, complete with a 50hp Yamaha High Thrust outboard motor and an accompanying trailer.

Today marks the first of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.” More than 20 additional West Virginians were also announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today, taking home a variety of exciting prizes.

________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 9/2/21 @ 3:42 Keira Smith is a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston and is preparing for what’s next in her academic career and searching for scholarships.

Smith won’t have to search any longer as she was awarded with a full-ride college scholarship to anywhere in West Virginia as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice and his pet Babydog, along with Smith’s family and classmates surprised her in the parking lot of George Washington with the prize.

“It’s going to help a lot. It’s just so crazy to be able to have this,” she told the media.

“This is really crazy. It’s really nice to be able to have this scholarship.”

Smith said had been looking for help with attaining scholarships for gymnastics in college, wanting to continue her competition. She said West Virginia University would be a top choice of schools at the moment.

She said that she got her first vaccine dose towards the end of the 2020-21 school year and encouraged others to get the shot.

Other full-ride college scholarship winners announced on Thursday included Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling and Caleb Stewart of Flemington.

Justice was on the road on Thursday giving away more prizes including a 2021 BMW M240i coupe. He gave the keys to the sports car to Beth Eaves of Branchland in Lincoln County outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

Standing next to Eaves, Matthew Hill of Huntington was presented the keys to a Bennington pontoon boat, complete with a 50hp Yamaha High Thrust outboard motor and an accompanying trailer. Hill works as a parole officer with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Other prize winners for Round 2 of the giveaways include:

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill

Round 2 is scheduled to last until October 3. The deadline to enter for the next lottery is Sept. 5 and the drawing will be Sept. 7.

__________________________________________________________________________________

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice today announced the winners of more than 20 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state; including room and board, tuition, and books.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as one winner of a luxury high-end sports car and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat, will be revealed later today.

This is the first of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

Updates to the winners list will happen periodically throughout the day.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 2, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Baker, Spencer

Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling

Caleb Stewart, Flemington

[To be announced]

[To be announced]

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[To be announced]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

[To be announced]

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill

Related