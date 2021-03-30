USDA entitlement requirements waived to increase summer feeding programs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The United States Department of Agriculture has allowed Average Daily Participation (ADP) entitlements to be waived to help reduce inventory at the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) Food Distribution Warehouse.

As a result, Child Nutrition (CN) Waivers administered by the WVDA and West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will be offered to a larger audience of agencies and organizations participating in Summer Feeding Supplemental Programs. The availability of excess food is a result of prolonged school closures due to COVID-19.

“If a group is approved by WVDE for summer feeding, they will be eligible to order USDA commodities from the WVDA. Partnering organizations must follow summer feeding guidelines to meet the specifics of what is called meal pattern,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “The good news is this effort will help feed more of West Virginia’s children over the summer months.”

In the past years, limited items were offered due to restraints on the PAL and entitlement values. These boxes are available at a fee of $3.70 per case for dry foods and cooler items and $3.90 per case of frozen items. However, organizations must be approved by the WVDE to access these food commodities. The WVDA and the WVDE is committed to working with programs to provide as much commodities as partnering organization can use during their summer feeding program. Organizations interested in becoming a 2021 summer sponsor should contact WVDE Office of Child Nutrition.

Items that will be available but not limited to are the following:

Hamburger beef patties

Chicken fajitas

Vegetables including corn, peas and broccoli

Pulled pork

Spaghetti sauce

Refired beans

Frozen strawberries

Sliced turkey

Turkey Taco meat

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar

Canned peaches and pears

Sliced yellow cheese

Vegetable oil

“We have always strived to improve our feeding programs so we can get food out to those who need it most. Keeping nutrition, especially in our most vulnerable populations, at a premium is one factor to finally overcoming this pandemic. I am happy to see the USDA waive these requirements so we can work with the Department of Education to help so many more children this summer,” Leonhardt said.

For more information, contact Lora Hammack at lhammack@wvda.us or 304-558-0573 or the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition at 304-558-3396.