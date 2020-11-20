UPDATE: All three Page-Kincaid PSD board members officially resign

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen has confirmed that all three board members with the Page-Kincaid Public Service District have resigned.

John David, James Kincaid Jr. and Robert Williams all submitted their resignations this morning.

The board members were scheduled to appear in court next week for their removal hearing in the county after years of inconsistent water quality.

The Public Service Commission in Charleston forced a West Virginia American Water takeover in September in response to around two years of complaints, protests and a petition about the foul-smelling and discolored water.

As of right now, the PSD is still in charge of the sewer system, so Brenemen says it is on the county commission to vote in new members, and he says they are looking for people who will truly listen to the customers.

“And I think that was the major issue that we had,” he said. “They got tired of hearing the voices because they knew that they needed to do some upgrades and the funding just wasn’t there, but now there’s a company that has enough resources involved that can fix the water and soon to fix the sewer.”

Brenemen says he can put this on the agenda for the next commission meeting.