Louisville, KY (WOAY) – In observance of Columbus Day, on Monday, October 10, the United States Postal Services (USPS) will close post offices throughout West Virginia.

There will be no mail delivery, called service, or Post Office Box services available, and will resume on Tuesday, October 11.

USPS advises commercial customers to check with the Bulk MAil Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. For more information, call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

