Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia receives NCQA Innovation Award

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau of Medical Services (Medicaid) announces Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance Innovation Award (NCQA).

The committee recognized Unicare for its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) reduction program.

Unicare’s NAS program works to improve maternal child health outcomes and reduce the incidence of NAS by integrating physical and behavioral health.

The Innovation Awards review panel evaluates submissions on their innovation and creativity from existing approaches, potential to affect quality and cost, and value for payers, providers, and patients.

Related